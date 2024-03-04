UL Monroe takes on Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt Tournament

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-21, 5-13 Sun Belt) vs. UL Monroe Warhawks (11-18, 6-12 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-21, 5-13 Sun Belt) vs. UL Monroe Warhawks (11-18, 6-12 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UL Monroe Warhawks and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers play in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Warhawks’ record in Sun Belt play is 6-12, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference games. UL Monroe ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 12.8 assists per game led by Tyreke Locure averaging 3.1.

The Chanticleers’ record in Sun Belt action is 5-13. Coastal Carolina averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UL Monroe is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Coastal Carolina allows to opponents. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Warhawks. Locure is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Jacob Meyer is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Chanticleers. John Ojiako is averaging 12.8 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 63.1% over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

