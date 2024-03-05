UL Monroe plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-21, 5-13 Sun Belt) vs. UL Monroe Warhawks (11-18, 6-12 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-21, 5-13 Sun Belt) vs. UL Monroe Warhawks (11-18, 6-12 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warhawks -2; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The UL Monroe Warhawks and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers meet in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Warhawks’ record in Sun Belt games is 6-12, and their record is 5-6 against non-conference opponents. UL Monroe is seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 37.8 rebounds. Nika Metskhvarishvili leads the Warhawks with 5.8 boards.

The Chanticleers are 5-13 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

UL Monroe’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 5.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 73.8 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 74.4 UL Monroe allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Metskhvarishvili is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 12.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Jacob Meyer is averaging 14.9 points for the Chanticleers. John Ojiako is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

