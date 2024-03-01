UCSD visits CSU Northridge following Bostick’s 20-point performance

UCSD Tritons (19-10, 13-4 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (18-12, 9-9 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (19-10, 13-4 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (18-12, 9-9 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts the UCSD Tritons after Dionte Bostick scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 89-64 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Matadors have gone 9-6 in home games. CSU Northridge is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Tritons are 13-4 in Big West play. UCSD averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

CSU Northridge’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 76.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the 73.1 CSU Northridge allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Sean Allen-Eikens is scoring 18.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Matadors.

Hayden Gray is averaging 9.4 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tritons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

