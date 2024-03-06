UCSB visits Long Beach State following Pierre-Louis’ 24-point outing

UCSB Gauchos (15-13, 8-10 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (18-12, 10-8 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10…

UCSB Gauchos (15-13, 8-10 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (18-12, 10-8 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits Long Beach State after Josh Pierre-Louis scored 24 points in UCSB’s 79-70 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Beach are 8-3 on their home court. Long Beach State averages 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Gauchos are 8-10 in conference games. UCSB ranks eighth in the Big West allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

Long Beach State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aboubacar Traore is averaging 12.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, four assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Beach. AJ George is averaging 14.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 54.6% over the past 10 games.

Cole Anderson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Ajay Mitchell is averaging 19.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.