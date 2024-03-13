UCSB plays in Big West Tournament against the CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (18-14, 9-11 Big West) vs. UCSB Gauchos (16-14, 9-11 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT…

CSU Northridge Matadors (18-14, 9-11 Big West) vs. UCSB Gauchos (16-14, 9-11 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB and CSU Northridge square off in the Big West Tournament.

The Gauchos’ record in Big West games is 9-11, and their record is 7-3 in non-conference play. UCSB has an 8-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Matadors’ record in Big West games is 9-11.

UCSB makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). CSU Northridge averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UCSB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is averaging 19.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Matadors: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

