UConn plays in Big East Tournament against the St. John’s

St. John’s Red Storm (20-12, 12-9 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (29-3, 19-2 Big East)

New York; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn plays in the Big East Tournament against St. John’s.

The Huskies’ record in Big East play is 19-2, and their record is 10-1 against non-conference opponents. UConn has a 22-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Red Storm are 12-9 against Big East teams. St. John’s has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UConn averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 14.7 more points per game (78.5) than UConn allows (63.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Alex Karaban is shooting 47.1% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

Daniss Jenkins is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Jordan Dingle is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 39.5 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

