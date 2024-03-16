UConn Huskies and Marquette Golden Eagles meet in Big East Championship

Marquette Golden Eagles (25-8, 16-6 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (30-3, 20-2 Big East) New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EDT…

Marquette Golden Eagles (25-8, 16-6 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (30-3, 20-2 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -8.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn and No. 10 Marquette play for the Big East Championship.

The Huskies are 20-2 against Big East opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. UConn has a 22-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Big East games is 16-6. Marquette is ninth in the Big East with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Oso Ighodaro averaging 4.3.

UConn averages 81.7 points, 12.1 more per game than the 69.6 Marquette allows. Marquette scores 14.3 more points per game (78.9) than UConn gives up to opponents (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is averaging 15.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

Tyler Kolek is averaging 15 points, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 39.2 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.