UCLA takes on No. 19 Washington State after Stefanovic’s 22-point performance

UCLA Bruins (14-14, 9-8 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (22-7, 13-5 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UCLA Bruins (14-14, 9-8 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (22-7, 13-5 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA faces the No. 19 Washington State Cougars after Lazar Stefanovic scored 22 points in UCLA’s 94-77 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Cougars are 14-1 on their home court. Washington State is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 75.0 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Bruins are 9-8 in conference matchups. UCLA is 8-12 against opponents over .500.

Washington State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). UCLA averages 66.3 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 67.2 Washington State gives up to opponents.

The Cougars and Bruins meet Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Jaylen Wells is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Dylan Andrews is averaging 11.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Bruins. Stefanovic is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.