UCLA plays in Pac-12 Tournament against the Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (13-18, 5-15 Pac-12) vs. UCLA Bruins (15-16, 10-10 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA plays Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Bruins have gone 10-10 against Pac-12 opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. UCLA leads the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.6 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Beavers are 5-15 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCLA is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Oregon State allows to opponents. Oregon State averages 69.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the 65.6 UCLA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Mack is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bruins. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordan Pope is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Beavers: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

