UCLA hosts No. 5 Arizona following Andrews’ 21-point showing

Arizona Wildcats (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arizona Wildcats (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts No. 5 Arizona after Dylan Andrews scored 21 points in UCLA’s 77-65 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Bruins are 8-6 on their home court. UCLA has a 6-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats have gone 14-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona has a 19-5 record against opponents over .500.

UCLA’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Arizona allows. Arizona has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrews is averaging 11.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Bruins. Sebastian Mack is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Caleb Love is scoring 19.4 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 14.6 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 73.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 92.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

