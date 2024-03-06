UCLA hosts No. 5 Arizona after Larsson’s 22-point performance

Arizona Wildcats (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Arizona Wildcats (23-6, 14-4 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona plays UCLA after Pelle Larsson scored 22 points in Arizona’s 103-83 win over the Oregon Ducks.

The Bruins have gone 8-6 in home games. UCLA has a 6-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 14-4 in Pac-12 play. Arizona averages 90.3 points while outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game.

UCLA is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Arizona allows to opponents. Arizona has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Mack is shooting 39.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Bruins.

Caleb Love is shooting 43.5% and averaging 19.4 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 92.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.