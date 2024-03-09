UCF visits Miller and TCU

UCF Knights (15-14, 6-11 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (20-10, 9-8 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UCF Knights (15-14, 6-11 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (20-10, 9-8 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -8; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU plays UCF after Emanuel Miller scored 21 points in TCU’s 93-81 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Horned Frogs are 12-3 in home games. TCU scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Knights are 6-11 against Big 12 opponents. UCF averages 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

TCU scores 80.5 points, 13.8 more per game than the 66.7 UCF allows. UCF averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than TCU allows.

The Horned Frogs and Knights face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 16.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Micah Peavy is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

Darius Johnson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Knights. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

