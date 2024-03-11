UCF meets Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-19, 4-14 Big 12) vs. UCF Knights (16-14, 7-11 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-19, 4-14 Big 12) vs. UCF Knights (16-14, 7-11 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCF and Oklahoma State square off in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Knights have gone 7-11 against Big 12 teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. UCF ranks third in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Cowboys are 4-14 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UCF’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UCF allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson is averaging 14.8 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Knights. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

