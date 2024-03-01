UCF faces conference rival No. 8 Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (15-12, 6-9 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (15-12, 6-9 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on No. 8 Iowa State in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Knights have gone 11-5 at home. UCF averages 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Cyclones have gone 11-4 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is seventh in college basketball allowing 62.3 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

UCF averages 72.2 points, 9.9 more per game than the 62.3 Iowa State allows. Iowa State has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The Knights and Cyclones match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Sellers is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Knights.

Curtis Jones is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 10.3 points and 1.6 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

