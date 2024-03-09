UC Riverside visits UCSB following Mitchell’s 37-point performance

UC Riverside Highlanders (14-17, 9-10 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (16-13, 9-10 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (14-17, 9-10 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (16-13, 9-10 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -4; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on UC Riverside after Ajay Mitchell scored 37 points in UCSB’s 76-74 win over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Gauchos are 9-6 on their home court. UCSB is 8-9 against opponents over .500.

The Highlanders have gone 9-10 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks eighth in the Big West with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Owens averaging 3.7.

UCSB’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 70.1 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 72.8 UCSB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 20 points and four assists for the Gauchos. Yohan Traore is averaging 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the past 10 games.

Barrington Hargress is averaging 12.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Highlanders. Nate Pickens is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.