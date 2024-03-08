UC Riverside visits UCSB after Mitchell’s 37-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (14-17, 9-10 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (16-13, 9-10 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (14-17, 9-10 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (16-13, 9-10 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays UC Riverside after Ajay Mitchell scored 37 points in UCSB’s 76-74 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Gauchos have gone 9-6 at home. UCSB has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders have gone 9-10 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside gives up 71.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.5 points per game.

UCSB scores 75.5 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 71.6 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 70.1 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 72.8 UCSB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anderson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Mitchell is averaging 20 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

Barrington Hargress is averaging 12.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Highlanders. Nate Pickens is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.