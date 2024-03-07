UC Riverside hosts CSU Fullerton after Brewton’s 30-point performance

CSU Fullerton Titans (14-16, 7-11 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (13-17, 8-10 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (14-16, 7-11 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (13-17, 8-10 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -3; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits UC Riverside after Dominic Brewton scored 30 points in CSU Fullerton’s 79-70 victory against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Highlanders have gone 9-5 at home. UC Riverside is 2-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Titans are 7-11 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton ranks eighth in the Big West with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by John Square Jr. averaging 1.2.

UC Riverside averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Owens is averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Brewton is averaging 16.9 points for the Titans. Tory San Antonio is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

