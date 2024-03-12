UC Riverside Highlanders play the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners in Big West Tournament

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (13-18, 8-12 Big West) vs. UC Riverside Highlanders (15-17, 10-10 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (13-18, 8-12 Big West) vs. UC Riverside Highlanders (15-17, 10-10 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays in the Big West Tournament against CSU Bakersfield.

The Highlanders are 10-10 against Big West opponents and 5-7 in non-conference play. UC Riverside has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Roadrunners are 8-12 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UC Riverside is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 43.0% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 68.4 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 71.4 UC Riverside gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrington Hargress is averaging 12.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Highlanders.

Kaleb Higgins is averaging 17.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.