UC Irvine wins 89-64 over CSU Northridge

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Bent Leuchten had 16 points in UC Irvine’s 89-64 victory over CSU Northridge on Thursday.

Leuchten had six rebounds for the Anteaters (21-8, 14-3 Big West Conference). Devin Tillis scored 11 points while going 4 of 6 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Carter Welling shot 3 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Matadors (18-12, 9-9) were led by Dionte Bostick, who posted 20 points. Gianni Hunt added 17 points and seven rebounds for CSU Northridge. In addition, Keonte Jones finished with eight points, two steals and two blocks.

Both teams next play Saturday. UC Irvine hosts Long Beach State and CSU Northridge plays UCSD at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

