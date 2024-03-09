UC Irvine visits Brewton and CSU Fullerton

UC Irvine Anteaters (23-8, 16-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (14-17, 7-12 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (23-8, 16-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (14-17, 7-12 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -9; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts UC Irvine after Dominic Brewton scored 26 points in CSU Fullerton’s 84-74 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Titans are 7-6 on their home court. CSU Fullerton has an 8-14 record against opponents above .500.

The Anteaters are 16-3 in Big West play. UC Irvine ranks third in the Big West with 37.6 rebounds per game led by Devin Tillis averaging 6.1.

CSU Fullerton makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). UC Irvine averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.8 per game CSU Fullerton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewton is averaging 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Titans. John Square Jr. is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Hohn is averaging 12.5 points for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

