UC Irvine secures 82-68 win against Cal Poly

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Andre Henry’s 16 points helped UC Irvine defeat Cal Poly 82-68 on Thursday.

Henry shot 5 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Anteaters (23-8, 16-3 Big West Conference). Derin Saran finished 6 of 8 from the floor to add 13 points. Devin Tillis finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Mustangs (4-27, 0-19) were led in scoring by Kobe Sanders, who finished with 22 points. Jarred Hyder added 13 points for Cal Poly. Justin Page also put up 13 points. The loss was the Mustangs’ 19th in a row.

These two teams both play Saturday. UC Irvine visits CSU Fullerton and Cal Poly visits UCSD.

