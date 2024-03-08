UC Davis visits Long Beach State following Pepper’s 28-point performance

UC Davis Aggies (18-12, 13-6 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (18-13, 10-9 Big West) Long Beach, California; Saturday,…

UC Davis Aggies (18-12, 13-6 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (18-13, 10-9 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Long Beach State after Elijah Pepper scored 28 points in UC Davis’ 70-63 win against the UCSD Tritons.

The Beach are 8-4 on their home court. Long Beach State is 7-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aggies have gone 13-6 against Big West opponents. UC Davis ranks fifth in the Big West shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Long Beach State averages 77.4 points, 9.8 more per game than the 67.6 UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 70.8 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 75.7 Long Beach State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lassina Traore is averaging 11.6 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ty Johnson is averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Pepper is averaging 19.8 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 36.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

