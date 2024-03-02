UAPB takes down Mississippi Valley State 78-69

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Rashad Williams had 21 points in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 78-69 victory against Mississippi Valley State on…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Rashad Williams had 21 points in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 78-69 victory against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday night.

Williams added five rebounds and six assists for the Golden Lions (13-16, 8-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Joe French added 21 points while going 7 of 16 (7 for 12 from 3-point range), and had five rebounds. Ismael Plet shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 15 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Delta Devils (1-28, 1-15) were led in scoring by Rayquan Brown, who finished with 39 points and eight rebounds. Mississippi Valley State also got 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals from Donovan Sanders. In addition, Danny Washington finished with six points, seven assists and two steals.

