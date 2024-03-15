UAB Blazers play in AAC Tournament against the Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State Shockers (15-18, 7-13 AAC) vs. UAB Blazers (20-11, 12-6 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Wichita State Shockers (15-18, 7-13 AAC) vs. UAB Blazers (20-11, 12-6 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB squares off against Wichita State in the AAC Tournament.

The Blazers’ record in AAC games is 12-6, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. UAB ranks fifth in the AAC with 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 7.7.

The Shockers’ record in AAC action is 7-13. Wichita State ranks third in the AAC with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Dalen Ridgnal averaging 6.0.

UAB’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UAB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is averaging 12 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Blazers. Lendeborg is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Colby Rogers is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Shockers. Harlond Beverly is averaging 11.9 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

