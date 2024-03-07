Tyson leads Seattle U against Abilene Christian after 32-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (18-11, 11-7 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-15, 9-9 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Seattle U Redhawks (18-11, 11-7 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-15, 9-9 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces Abilene Christian after Cameron Tyson scored 32 points in Seattle U’s 82-62 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Wildcats have gone 7-5 at home. Abilene Christian is seventh in the WAC scoring 73.5 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Redhawks have gone 11-7 against WAC opponents. Seattle U averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 8-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Abilene Christian makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Seattle U has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Seattle U’s 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Abdou Dibba is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

