Tyson leads Cal against Utah after 25-point game

California Golden Bears (13-16, 9-9 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (17-11, 8-9 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays the Utah Utes after Jaylon Tyson scored 25 points in Cal’s 88-78 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Utes have gone 14-2 in home games. Utah is second in the Pac-12 with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Branden Carlson averaging 5.4.

The Golden Bears have gone 9-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Utah scores 78.2 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 76.2 Cal gives up. Cal has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Utes. Carlson is averaging 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games for Utah.

Tyson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 20.3 points for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

