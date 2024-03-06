T’yana Todd scores career-high 24, Boston College women knock out Clemson from ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — T’yana Todd scored a career-high 24 points and made five 3-pointers, Teya Sidberry had 20 points…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — T’yana Todd scored a career-high 24 points and made five 3-pointers, Teya Sidberry had 20 points and 10 rebounds, No. 13 seed Boston College beat No. 12 seed Clemson 85-72 on Wednesday in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Boston College (14-18), which has won three straight following a 10-game losing streak in ACC play, moves on to play 24th-ranked Louisville in the second round on Thursday. The Eagles lost both regular-season meetings with the Cardinals, including a 69-67 contest at home on Feb. 15.

Clemson (12-19) suffered its first loss in the opening round under coach Amanda Butler in her six seasons.

Sidberry made a basket on back-to-back possessions, including a 3-pointer in transition, to extend Boston College’s lead to 75-66 midway through the fourth quarter. She added three more points in a game-closing 10-4 run.

Dontavia Waggoner added 18 points and Andrea Daley scored 13 for Boston College. Kaylah Ivey had 12 of Boston College’s 22 assists. The Eagles finished with 26 points off of 20 Clemson turnovers.

Boston College led 23-13 at the end of the first quarter after shooting 53% from the field. Clemson had seven turnovers and just five made field goals in the opening 10 minutes. The Eagles led 42-34 at the break.

Ruby Whitehorn and Dayshanette Harris each scored 26 points for Clemson. Amari Robinson added 15 points.

Boston College avenged a 65-55 loss to Clemson on Feb. 1 when it went 0 for 11 from 3-point range.

