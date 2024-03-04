Tulane takes on No. 25 South Florida on 6-game slide

Tulane Green Wave (13-15, 4-12 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (22-5, 15-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulane Green Wave (13-15, 4-12 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (22-5, 15-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane enters the matchup against No. 25 South Florida after losing six straight games.

The Bulls have gone 14-2 in home games. South Florida ranks third in the AAC with 14.7 assists per game led by Jayden Reid averaging 3.2.

The Green Wave are 4-12 in conference games. Tulane scores 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

South Florida scores 75.3 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 80.0 Tulane gives up. Tulane has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 10-0, averaging 74.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Green Wave: 1-9, averaging 76.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.