Troy Trojans play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Texas State Bobcats

Texas State Bobcats (16-17, 9-11 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (20-11, 13-5 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Texas State Bobcats (16-17, 9-11 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (20-11, 13-5 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -5.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Troy and Texas State meet in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Trojans are 13-5 against Sun Belt opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Troy ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 13.6 assists per game led by Christyon Eugene averaging 3.2.

The Bobcats are 9-11 against Sun Belt teams. Texas State has an 8-10 record against opponents over .500.

Troy averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Texas State allows. Texas State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Troy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugene is averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Trojans. Myles Rigsby is averaging 14.6 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

Jordan Mason is averaging 12.8 points for the Bobcats. Davion Sykes is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.