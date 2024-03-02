Traore scores 22, Knell adds 20 to help BYU erase 17-point deficit and beat TCU 87-75

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Trevin Knell added 20 points, including four 3-pointers,…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore scored 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Trevin Knell added 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and BYU erased a 17-point halftime deficit to beat TCU 87-75 Saturday night.

Dallin Hall scored 12 points, Richie Saunders 11 and Spencer Johnson 10 for BYU (21-8, 9-7 Big 12).

Saunders hit a jumper and followed 15 seconds later with a 3-pointer that gave the Cougars the lead for good at 65-62 with 7:32 left amid a 12-0 spurt, capped about a minute later when Traore made a layup. Jameer Nelson Jr. answered with a jumper that ended a 3-minute scoring drought for the Horned Frogs, but BYU scored 12 of the next 15 points to push the lead into double figures for good.

Emanuel Miller led TCU (19-10, 8-8) with 15 points. Nelson scored 14 and Trevian Tennyson 12.

The Cougars made 12 of 30 (40%) from the field, hit 1 of 13 from 3-point range and committed eight of their 11 turnovers in the first half as TCU closed on a 23-7 run to take a 46-29 lead into intermission. Knell hit two 3s and Traore scored five points in a 15-0 run that made it a one-point game with 12:53 to play.

BYU was 20-of-31 (64.5%) shooting, including 8 of 15 from behind the arc, and scored 58 points in the second half.

TCU plays Wednesday at West Virginia. BYU visits No. 8 Iowa State on Wednesday.

