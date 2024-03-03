Traore and the Manhattan Jaspers visit conference foe Saint Peter’s

Manhattan Jaspers (6-20, 3-14 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (15-11, 11-6 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Manhattan Jaspers (6-20, 3-14 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (15-11, 11-6 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -12; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s hosts Manhattan in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Peacocks have gone 7-4 in home games. Saint Peter’s scores 65.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Jaspers are 3-14 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan has a 3-12 record against opponents above .500.

Saint Peter’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Saint Peter’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 5.6 points. Latrell Reid is shooting 35.2% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Shaquil Bender is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 13.4 points. Seydou Traore is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Jaspers: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.