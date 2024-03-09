Towson takes on William & Mary in CAA Tournament

William & Mary Tribe (10-22, 5-14 CAA) vs. Towson Tigers (18-13, 11-7 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

William & Mary Tribe (10-22, 5-14 CAA) vs. Towson Tigers (18-13, 11-7 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays in the CAA Tournament against William & Mary.

The Tigers’ record in CAA games is 11-7, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference games. Towson is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tribe’s record in CAA games is 5-14. William & Mary ranks eighth in the CAA giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

Towson’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Towson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Thompson is averaging 9.5 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Tyler Tejada is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Gabe Dorsey is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Tribe. Sean Houpt is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 39.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Tribe: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

