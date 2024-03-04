Toussaint and Texas Tech host Oklahoma State

Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-9, 9-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-17, 4-12 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-9, 9-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-17, 4-12 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Joe Toussaint scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 81-70 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cowboys have gone 10-7 at home. Oklahoma State has a 7-16 record against teams over .500.

The Red Raiders are 9-7 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oklahoma State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Texas Tech allows to opponents. Texas Tech averages 75.9 points per game, 3.8 more than the 72.1 Oklahoma State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.5 points for the Cowboys. John-Michael Wright is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Pop Isaacs is averaging 15.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Red Raiders. Darrion Williams is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Red Raiders: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

