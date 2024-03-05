Toussaint and Texas Tech host Oklahoma State

Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-9, 9-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-17, 4-12 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-9, 9-7 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-17, 4-12 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Joe Toussaint scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 81-70 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cowboys have gone 10-7 at home. Oklahoma State is 7-16 against opponents over .500.

The Red Raiders are 9-7 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Oklahoma State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Texas Tech allows to opponents. Texas Tech has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 45.6% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Cowboys. John-Michael Wright is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Red Raiders: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.