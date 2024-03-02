Tomley leads Idaho State against Northern Colorado after 24-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (17-12, 10-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-17, 7-9 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (17-12, 10-6 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-17, 7-9 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts the Northern Colorado Bears after Miguel Tomley scored 24 points in Idaho State’s 92-88 overtime loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bengals are 8-4 in home games. Idaho State is third in the Big Sky with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiree Huie averaging 2.1.

The Bears are 10-6 in conference games. Northern Colorado has an 8-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Idaho State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Idaho State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomley is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 13.2 points. Brayden Parker is averaging 16.8 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Saint Thomas is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Bears. Dejour Reaves is averaging 17.1 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.