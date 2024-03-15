Tominaga, Williams lead Nebraska past Indiana, 93-66 in Big Ten quarterfinals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Keisei Tominaga and Brice Williams each buried four 3-pointers and scored 23 points each to power third-seeded…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Keisei Tominaga and Brice Williams each buried four 3-pointers and scored 23 points each to power third-seeded Nebraska to 93-66 quarterfinal romp past Indiana in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament Friday night.

The Cornhuskers (23-9) will face 13th-ranked and second-seeded Illinois, which edged Ohio State 77-74 in its quarterfinal battle.

Williams hit all four of his 3-pointers in the first half and his trey at the 10 minute mark started an 11-0 run by the Cornhuskers that saw them take control, coming from 17-16 down to a 27-17 lead after Tominaga hit his first 3 with 6:44 left in the half. Tominaga added a 3 with two seconds left to send Nebraska into intermission with a 50-27 advantage.

Nebraska was 30 of 60 shooting from the field and hit 14 of 32 shots from beyond the arc. Williams hit 5 of 8 from the floor, 4 of 6 from distance and 9-for-9 from free throw line. Tominaga hit 9 of 13 from the field, 4 of 7 from deep and added five assists and two steals. Jamarques Lawrence came off the bench to hit 3 of 4 from long range to add 15 points and Juwan Gary contributed 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Indiana (19-14) was without guard Troy Galloway, who injured his knee during pregame warmups for the regular season finale and did not play in either tournament game for the Hoosiers. CJ Gunn came off the bench to hit 3 of 9 from behind the arc and lead Indiana with 17 points. Mackenzie Mgbako had 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Indiana shot 24 of 68 from the field (35.3%), including 5 of 20 from 3-point range, and was 13 of 13 from the line.

