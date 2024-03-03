Tominaga scores 18, Gary adds 15 and 11 rebounds; Nebraska beats Rutgers 67-56

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, Juwan Gary added 15…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, Juwan Gary added 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks and Nebraska never trailed in its 67-56 win over cold-shooting Rutgers on Sunday night.

Josiah Allick added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Nebraska (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten). The Cornhuskers, who lost 78-69 to Ohio State last time out, have won five of their last six games.

Rienk Mast and Allick each scored four points in an 8-0 opening run and C.J. Wilcher hit a 3-pointer that gave Nebraska a 12-point lead midway through the first half. Allick made a layup that made it 26-15 with 6:23 that sparked an 8-0 run pushed the lead to 17 — the biggest of the game — less than 3 minutes later and Brice Williams made two free throws with 14:36 left in the game that made it 49-33.

Gavin Griffiths scored seven points in a 15-5 spurt that pulled the Knights within six with 7 minutes to play but Tominaga answered with a conventional three-point play on an acrobatic layup and then was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer 48 seconds later and knocked down the and-1 free throw for a four-point play that made it 61-48.

Nebraska led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jeremiah Williams, who fouled with a little more than a minute to play, led Rutgers (15-14, 7-11) with 15 points. Griffiths scored 10.

The Knights, who ended a three-game skid with an 82-52 win over Michigan on Thursday, have lost four of their last five.

Rutgers made 21 of 64 (33%) from the field, 4 of 25 (16%) from 3-point range and 10 of 19 (53%) from the free-throw line.

Rutgers plays at Wisconsin on Thursday. Nebraska wraps up its regular season next Sunday at Michigan.

