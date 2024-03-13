Toledo Rockets and Kent State Golden Flashes meet in MAC Tournament

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-16, 8-10 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (20-11, 14-4 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-16, 8-10 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (20-11, 14-4 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on Kent State in the MAC Tournament.

The Rockets’ record in MAC games is 14-4, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference games. Toledo is the top team in the MAC averaging 38.6 points in the paint. Ra’Heim Moss leads the Rockets scoring 8.8.

The Golden Flashes’ record in MAC games is 8-10. Kent State ranks ninth in the MAC with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Chris Payton averaging 7.4.

Toledo makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (45.3%). Kent State averages 75.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 76.4 Toledo allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Cochran is averaging 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Giovanni Santiago is averaging 8.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

