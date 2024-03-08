Toledo plays Kent State following Cochran’s 22-point outing

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-15, 8-9 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (19-11, 13-4 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-15, 8-9 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (19-11, 13-4 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -8; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays Kent State after Tyler Cochran scored 22 points in Toledo’s 97-63 win against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Rockets are 11-3 in home games. Toledo is 7-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Flashes are 8-9 in MAC play. Kent State is sixth in the MAC scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Chris Payton averaging 7.6.

Toledo makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Kent State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Toledo allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 15.4 points for the Rockets. Cochran is averaging 17.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games.

Jalen Sullinger is averaging 15.3 points for the Golden Flashes. VonCameron Davis is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

