Toledo plays in MAC Tournament against the Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-16, 8-10 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (20-11, 14-4 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -5.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays in the MAC Tournament against Kent State.

The Rockets have gone 14-4 against MAC teams, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Toledo averages 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Golden Flashes’ record in MAC action is 8-10.

Toledo scores 80.7 points, 8.3 more per game than the 72.4 Kent State allows. Kent State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Toledo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra’Heim Moss is scoring 15.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Rockets. Tyler Cochran is averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

