Thomas scores 16 as Norfolk State downs Howard 77-58

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jamarii Thomas scored 16 points as Norfolk State beat Howard 77-58 on Thursday.

Thomas also contributed six rebounds for the Spartans (21-10, 11-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Chris Fields Jr. scored 13 points, going 5 of 6 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Allen Betrand had 13 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Bison (15-16, 9-5) were led by Marcus Dockery, who recorded 17 points. Seth Towns added 10 points and eight rebounds for Howard. Dom Campbell also had nine points and six rebounds.

