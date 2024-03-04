Thomas leads Northern Colorado over Northern Arizona 82-74

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Saint Thomas finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to propel Northern Colorado to an 82-74…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Saint Thomas finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to propel Northern Colorado to an 82-74 victory over Northern Arizona 82-74 on Monday night.

Thomas added six assists for the Bears (19-12, 12-6 Big Sky Conference). Dejour Reaves totaled 15 points, six assists and four steals. Theo Hughes scored 11 on 5-for-5 shooting.

Trenton McLaughlin led the Lumberjacks (14-18, 7-11). with 19 points. Jayden Jackson added 12 points and six rebounds. Oakland Fort pitched in with 11 points and seven assists.

