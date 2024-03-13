Thomas has 21, Montana downs Idaho State 72-58 in Big Sky Conference Tournament

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Dischon Thomas had 21 points in Montana’s 72-58 win over Idaho State on Tuesday in a…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Dischon Thomas had 21 points in Montana’s 72-58 win over Idaho State on Tuesday in a Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal.

The third-seeded Grizzlies advance to the championship game against No. 5-seed Montana State.

Thomas shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Grizzlies (23-10). Brandon Whitney shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Aanen Moody had 12 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Miguel Tomley led the Bengals (14-20) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Kiree Huie added 10 points for Idaho State. Maleek Arington also had seven points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Montana took the lead with 19:43 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 33-21 at halftime, with Thomas racking up 13 points. Montana pulled away with a 9-2 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 17 points. Thomas scored eight points in the last four minutes to help Montana turn back a rally by Idaho State.

