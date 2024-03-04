Thomas and Northern Colorado host Northern Arizona

Northern Colorado Bears (18-12, 11-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-17, 7-10 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (18-12, 11-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-17, 7-10 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Saint Thomas scored 28 points in Northern Colorado’s 81-79 victory over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Lumberjacks have gone 7-4 in home games. Northern Arizona averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bears are 11-6 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado is 4-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Arizona’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 80.3 points per game, 3.6 more than the 76.7 Northern Arizona gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Lumberjacks. Carson Basham is averaging 16.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 60.4% over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Thomas is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Bears. Zack Bloch is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.