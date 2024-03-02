Thomas and Norfolk State host Delaware State

Norfolk State Spartans (19-9, 9-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (12-15, 5-6 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Norfolk State Spartans (19-9, 9-2 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (12-15, 5-6 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -2.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays the Delaware State Hornets after Jamarii Thomas scored 20 points in Norfolk State’s 85-82 victory over the Morgan State Bears.

The Hornets have gone 6-5 in home games. Delaware State is 1-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans have gone 9-2 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State has an 8-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Delaware State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Delaware State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 12.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Jaylani Darden is averaging 6.8 points for the Spartans. Thomas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

