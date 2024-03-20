The Associated Press 2023-24 women’s college basketball All-America teams

The Associated Press 2023-24 All-America women’s basketball team with statistics through regular-season and conference tournaments: First Team: Caitlin Clark, Iowa,…

The Associated Press 2023-24 All-America women’s basketball team with statistics through regular-season and conference tournaments:

First Team:

Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 6-0; Senior; West Des Moines, Iowa; 31.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists (35 of 35 first place votes, 175 points(asterisk))

Cameron Brink, Stanford; 6-4; Senior; Beaverton, Ore.; 17.8 points, 12 rebounds 2.9 assists (33, 171)

JuJu Watkins, USC; 6-2; Freshman; Los Angeles; 27 points, 7.2 rebounds 3.2 assists (33, 169)

Paige Bueckers, UConn; 6-0; Junior; Hopkins, Minn.; 21.3, 4.8 rebounds, 53.8% field goal percentage (19, 141)

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame; 5-6; Freshman; Haddonfield, N.J.; 23.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists (19, 139)

(asterisk)-unanimous selection

Second Team:

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech; 6-6; Senior; Summerfield, N.C.; 22.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 55.6% field goal percentage (16, 131)

Angel Reese, LSU; 6-3; Junior; Baltimore, Md.; 19 points, 13.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists (12, 123)

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina; 6-7; Senior; Montes Claros, Brazil; 14 points, 9.5 rebounds, 58.4% field goal percentage (5, 105)

Madison Booker, Texas; 6-1; Freshman; Ridgeland, Miss.; 16.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists (1, 62)

Jacy Sheldon, Ohio State; 5-10; Senior; Dublin, Ohio; 18 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists (1, 52)

Third Team:

Alissa Pili, Utah; 6-2; Senior; Anchorage, Alaska; 20.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 54.8% field goal percentage (0, 51)

Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana; 6-3; Senior; Gorham, Maine; 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, 66.7% field goal percentage (1, 31)

Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech; 5-6; Senior; Ballarat, Australia; 19.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists (0, 31)

Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse; 5-5; Senior; Rochester, N.Y.; 22 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists (0, 30)

Raegan Beers, Oregon State; 6-4; Sophomore; Littleton, Colo.; 17.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 66% field goal percentage (0, 26)

Honorable Mention:

Lauren Betts, UCLA; Audi Crooks, Iowa State; Aaliyah Edwards, UConn; Yvonne Ejim Gonzaga; Lauren Gustin, BYU; McKenna Hofschild, Colorado State; Abbey Hsu, Columbia; Kiki Iriafen, Stanford; Rickea Jackson, Tennessee; Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State; Ayoka Lee, Kansas State; Cotie McMahon, Ohio State; Aneesah Morrow, LSU; Nika Muhl, UConn; Lucy Olsen, Villanova; Charisma Osborne, UCLA; Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina; JJ Quinerly, West Virginia; Saniya Rivers, North Carolina State; Kiki Rice, UCLA; Jaylyn Sherrod, Colorado; Skylar Vann, Oklahoma.

