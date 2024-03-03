Texas visits No. 15 Baylor, aims for 20th victory this season

Texas Longhorns (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Longhorns (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (21-8, 10-6 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas will try to earn its 20th victory this season when the Longhorns play the No. 15 Baylor Bears.

The Bears are 14-2 in home games. Baylor has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Longhorns have gone 8-8 against Big 12 opponents. Texas averages 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Baylor makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Texas has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 14.7 points for the Bears. Rayj Dennis is averaging 13.7 points, seven assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

