Texas Tech Red Raiders play the NC State Wolfpack in first round of NCAA Tournament

NC State Wolfpack (22-14, 14-11 ACC) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-10, 12-8 Big 12) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT…

NC State Wolfpack (22-14, 14-11 ACC) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-10, 12-8 Big 12)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Texas Tech and NC State square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Red Raiders have gone 12-8 against Big 12 teams, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Texas Tech is seventh in the Big 12 with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Darrion Williams averaging 5.6.

The Wolfpack are 14-11 in ACC play. NC State ranks fourth in the ACC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mohamed Diarra averaging 1.9.

Texas Tech is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.4% NC State allows to opponents. NC State has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pop Isaacs is averaging 15.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Red Raiders. Williams is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

DJ Horne is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 16.9 points. Jayden Taylor is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.