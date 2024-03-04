Texas State plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-24, 3-16 Sun Belt) vs. Texas State Bobcats (14-17, 7-11 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-24, 3-16 Sun Belt) vs. Texas State Bobcats (14-17, 7-11 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas State Bobcats face the Old Dominion Monarchs in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Bobcats’ record in Sun Belt games is 7-11, and their record is 7-6 against non-conference opponents. Texas State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Monarchs are 3-16 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion has a 4-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Mason is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bobcats. Davion Sykes is averaging 14 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Texas State.

Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 16.2 points. Tyrone Williams is averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

