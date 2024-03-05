Texas State meets Old Dominion in Sun Belt Tournament

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-24, 3-16 Sun Belt) vs. Texas State Bobcats (14-17, 7-11 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-24, 3-16 Sun Belt) vs. Texas State Bobcats (14-17, 7-11 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas State Bobcats take on the Old Dominion Monarchs in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Bobcats are 7-11 against Sun Belt opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. Texas State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Monarchs’ record in Sun Belt play is 3-16. Old Dominion averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 5-12 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Texas State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Texas State gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Love is averaging 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bobcats. Davion Sykes is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Tyrone Williams is averaging 12.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.